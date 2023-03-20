Well, back to the 21st Century again.
Made a brief foray into the past and pretty much decided the present isn’t a bad place to live. For one thing it was a cold Michigan March when we lined up to enter the Living History show at Kalamazoo. The hot summer sun was yet to come, but outhouses were already here. Bad mixture.
If you wanted a light you had to build a nest, knock some sparks into it and fan it into flame. I’m so clumsy I have trouble lighting one of those little plastic lighters. If I depended on flint and steel I’d be facing some cold, dark winters.
The clothing was sewed by hand. If you’ve ever tried to sew on a button you’ll know what your ancestors faced. To a rugged outdoorsman, the weapons probably were the most interesting. Remember, they lived with their weapons. Seldom did a significant other complain, “You’re not going hunting again are you?”
That complaint would be answered, “You want some venison in that venison stew don’t you.”