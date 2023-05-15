Rivers never change.
Of course they do, minute by minute, but not in the hearts of fishermen. For uncounted centuries the river has chuckled and gurgled from the white pines of the interior to the Great Lakes. It’s a changeling, shifting color and movement as it tumbles down stream.
For a fisherman, looking at the river through nostalgic eyes, the river hasn’t changed since the angler’s earliest days. The deep holes are in the same places. The flies hatch in the same spots, and the trout or smallmouth feed the same way.
The years have drained some of the strength from the fisherman’s legs, his wrist no longer delivers the fly with accuracy.
But not in the angler’s eye. Once again there is color in his hair and beard and his night vision has returned.
Fishing can peel years from an aging frame.
The river never changes, but it helps anglers change. Sure the knee hurts most of the time, and a few hours of fishing no longer warms you up, it exhausts you. So maybe you sit on the bank and watch the river for a while. It won’t change.