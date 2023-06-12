The river slid past, spreading its peace over the world.
Rivers whisper softly to the breezes that ghost through the branches in the dark. River banks are good for these things. They are great spots to build a campfire.
Now campfires have their own magic. They not only spread warmth and light, they bind shackles of friendship and brotherhood among men who favor sitting around campfires to roosting on bar stools,
Rivers can provide a lot of excitement, too. This famous Michigan trout stream is known for its great hatch of hexegenilimbata. That’s a huge mayfly that brings big trout up to feed. Many of those lounging around a campfire would rush to gear up and hit the river. They’d be mighty ready to go back to the forest after the action stops very late in the night.