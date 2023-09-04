The salmon, pinks, coho and chinook are running up Michigan’s rivers.
They have lost a lot of their shining beauty. “They are heading for their last roundup. They will spawn and die. They are black and ugly,” snarled the Fur Bearing Animal.
“Who would want to catch one, or worse yet eat one?”
When the salmon first were planted, Animal, like many of us, spent a lot of time and energy, let alone money, catching salmon.
The big fish ate a lot of pesky alewives, so they don’t grow as big anymore. Out in the big lake they fall to lures, plugs and spoons, like normal fish. But once into the inland waters, they pretty much quit feeding. Like people, salmon do better when they keep their mouths shut.
They can be very frustrating. You can see them on the beds. A salmon plug, maybe named “Monkey Puke” or something similar, can be bounced off their noses without stirring up their attitude. This led to outbreaks of what they called snagging. A heavy chunk of lead was festooned with big hooks and yanked through the water. Quite often this tactic caught salmon. It’s illegal, by the way.
Right now, however, an angler without a boat can fish many of our rivers and likely hook a big, powerful fish. Try it, why don’t you?