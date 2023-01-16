‘There’s nothing to do in the wintertime,” complained a rugged outdoorsman.
“Nonsense,” was the retort. “There’s plenty to do in the winter.”
“Like what?” was asked.
“Well, like ice fishing.”
“Ice fishing! Anyone who’d go out on any ice I’ve seen would have to have a death wish.”
The weather has been strange. A while ago we had a moderate blizzard. Would have been good tracking snow but most of the deer seasons were over. Then the snow mostly melted. We had enough cold to keep the heating bills high, but not enough to put safe ice anywhere.
No snow means no snowmobiling. Can’t afford the gas for them, anyway. Maybe electric ones are in the offing. Still need snow, however.
Cross country skis and snowshoes also are out.
Rabbits and squirrels still are in season, but there’s a sort of damp mist to what we call the weather, and it gets mighty chilly in only a few minutes of watching an oak tree for a careless tree rat.
You can dig out all your hunting gear from wherever you dropped it just before Christmas. Clean your guns again and sharpen all your knives.
Turkey licenses are on sale now and you can waste a lot of hours practicing turkey calls. You have to decide where and when you are going to hunt turkeys before you apply for the license, so spend some time with a map and the regulations.