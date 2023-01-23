Turkey hunting is closing in on us, and it will take care of the winter doldrums.
A few years back there was little or no turkey hunting in West Michigan. When it started to become popular, I ignored it. Didn’t need another addiction, I felt. Then I got dragged into gobbler shooting. I found I did need another addiction. Well, maybe I didn’t need it, but it sure
was fun.
It helps if you can call them. Or maybe find someone who can call them. For a time I had the services of Deputy Joe, who gets my vote as champion caller. One year he got me a shot at a big turkey, which I missed because of a sudden surge of gravity. Another year Joe called one in from a really long way. He was slower and dumber and we ate him. Made a great meal.
Don’t know if Joe will call for me this year. If he doesn’t, any turkey eaten will be from the supermarket.
You could buy some turkey calls and a recording of how they are supposed to sound. Then a lot of practice will make you sound like a turkey with a hangover. It won’t get you a big tom, but you’ve got until April sometime to figure out some other strategy. Take plenty of warm clothes. You know what early spring is like in these parts.