They finally showed!
The hexegenia limbata, also known as the Giant Michigan Mayfly, finally got on the ball and produced some marvelous fishing. Johnny Hex caught a couple, one solidly over 18 inches. The other just under. Joe the Jarhead caught one just under. Matt the new man, hooked a leviathan and lost it.
All that is just a snapshot of a couple of nights’ action. As Johnny Hex added: “a good time was had by all.’’
The hex is an elusive bug. For years we found the second week of June the prime time. Then they slid even farther behind, like late June and early July.
Ratface MacDougal told me of watching brown bears walking down to an Alaskan river, looking for a salmon run. No fish and the bears wander off. Michigan fly fishermen do that. Some phone, others drive down to the river at deep dusk. No action means you can sit around the campfire telling stories about previous Hex hatches.
If you are interested, fall turkey licenses are on sale.