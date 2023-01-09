Ever wonder how those early pioneers started a fire? The common plan is to do it with “flint and steel. You take a hunk of flint, bigger than a rifle flint, and a piece of steel, whack them together and set up so the sparks fall on a piece of charred cloth. Whoops, forgot something.
Maybe if you read this backward, you’ll do better, even if it doesn’t improve your fire-making ability.
To start with you need the flint and steel and some cotton cloth charred but not burned. How to do this is another story.
You need also a small nest of tinder assembled and handy. Whack the steel and flint, catch a spark charring into the cloth and then put the whole works in the nest of tinder. Blow on it as needed. Once the tinder is aflame, stick in your fire pit and congratulate yourself.
I tried once in camp. Under an expert’s teaching I assembled everything and whacked the flint and steel together. Sparks flew, but nothing caught the spark. Several tries brought a bruised finger, but no fire.
A pint of lantern oil or charcoal lighter put things to right.
I can’t imagine starting a fire this way in a pouring cold rain. That’s why I always carry a few of those little propane lighters, They may not be period true, but, like flashlights, if they’d had ‘em they’d have used ‘em.