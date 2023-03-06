Let’s go time traveling again.
Movies and the TV make it appear expensive and difficult, requiring lots of fancy equipment. Not so!
Just some fragments of the past are enough to get you there.
I once knew a man who liked the 1930s, so he bought a rebuilt Cub. “If you stay away from the freeways the world looks about the same from 3,000 feet now as it did in 1936,” he explained.
Of course, if your taste runs to tall ships, you’d need access to a gold mine. Gold hasn’t changed any, either.
But a big knife, a hatchet (or tomahawk), a musket, shooting bag and powder horn can put you right back in the French and Indian wars. Forget the wars. They always were nasty things. In 1762 an enterprising young man could load a canoe with trade goods and set out to be a trader with the whole Great Lakes ahead of him. To be authentic you’d need the right kind of clothing and weaponry. Some wear authentic outfits down to having their prescription ground into those old fashioned granny glasses.
Others figure a muzzleloading long gun and a powder horn are enough. There are lots of people who think nothing that happened after 1890 was worth paying attention. Whichever way you go, there’s a Living History show in Kalamazoo March 18-19 where you can buy anything you might need to endure Michigan without electricity, running water or television.
They did have outhouses, which you’ll regret. Mosquito dope didn’t work then, either. Cooking heat and light came from wood, not fancy fuels.
Think you could hack it? Try lighting a fire with flint and steel in a rain storm. Someone will sell you the flint and steel at the Kalamazoo show..