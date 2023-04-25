Michiganders also should be alert for signs and symptoms of the Asian longhorned beetle and hemlock wooly adelgid. The Asian longhorned beetle is an invader that kills hardwood trees, leaving telltale pencil-shaped holes. It has been found in nearby states. On the west side of the Lower Peninsula, folks need to be on the lookout for tiny cottony spots at the base of hemlock needles, a sign of the tiny, sap-sucking hemlock woolly adelgid insect.
If you see an oak tree with wilting, mottled green-and-brown leaves or leaves rapidly dropping before fall, starting near the top of the tree, it could be a sign of oak wilt. Beech trees are under duress from two diseases – beech bark disease and beech leaf disease.
Check out the Michigan Invasive Species Watch List to learn more about insects, animals and diseases to watch for.
There are a variety of ways to report what you see to help keep pests and diseases in check. Report sightings to the Michigan Invasive Species Information Network through its website or mobile app. You can also email the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development or DNR Forest Health team with suspected sightings of invasive species. Include photos if possible, and if you can, catch a bug and place it in the freezer to help with identification.
View and report oak wilt locations using our interactive oak wilt map. View and report Heterobasidion root disease locations using our interactive HRD map.
With the help of sharp eyes in the field like yours, forest health experts will be able to respond quickly to potential new threats to Michigan’s forests.