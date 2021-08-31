It’s time to dust off the decoys, practice your calls and round up the retriever; early teal and goose hunting seasons began Sept. 1.
Michigan has world-class waterfowl hunting opportunities on the lakes, marshes, rivers and ponds of the state. Enjoy an exciting hunt and put delicious, locally sourced food on your table this season.
“Michigan is known for some of the best waterfowl hunting in the nation, and we invite hunters to come and experience it,” said Barbara Avers, DNR waterfowl and wetlands specialist.
Early teal season runs from Sept. 1-16. These fast-flying ducks present a unique challenge to duck hunters. Blue-winged and green-winged teal are the only ducks that can be harvested during this season.
Goose season begins Sept. 1 in most of the state.
This year’s goose seasons are:
North Zone: Sept. 1-Dec. 16.
Middle Zone: Sept. 1-Dec. 16.
South Zone: Sept. 1-30, Oct. 9-Dec. 5, 2021; Jan. 1-9 and Feb. 5-14, 2022.
Allegan County Goose Management Unit: Sept. 1-30, Nov. 6-13, Nov. 25-Dec. 5 and Dec. 18, 2021-Feb. 13, 2022.
Muskegon County Goose Management Unit: Oct. 16-Dec. 23.
Canada geese, white-fronted geese or specklebellies, and brant are part of a dark goose aggregate daily bag limit. New this year, during the entire goose season, the dark goose aggregate daily bag limit for Canada geese, white-fronted geese and brant is five, only one of which can be a brant. An aggregate bag limit is also in place for light geese including snow, blue and Ross’s geese. Hunters may harvest 20 light geese per day during goose seasons.
Michigan’s Wetland Wonders are a great place to hunt during these seasons. They include the seven premier managed waterfowl areas in southern Michigan, which offer some of the best waterfowl hunting in the state.
When moving to a new body of water, make sure to remove plants and debris from boats and gear to prevent the spread of invasive species that affect waterfowl habitat.
Visit Michigan.gov/Waterfowl to purchase your license and federal duck stamp and brush up on hunting regulations in the 2021 Waterfowl Digest.
Questions? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division 517-284-9453.