March is one pf those things we could do without.
The weather is usually lousy, a combination of the worst parts of spring and winter. March is the only month with six weeks in it.
There isn’t much to hunt for and little fishing. Thermometers go one of two ways: way up or way down. Way down means the furnace runs steady and your checkbook shivers at the heating bill. Way up means the ice on the lakes and ponds isn’t thick enough to chill a martini.
But wait! Turkey hunting is getting closer. Time to go over your blinds, camo and calls.
And just to keep you out pf the doldrums, there are a couple of shows coming soon. The biggest is the ultimate outdoor show that opens March 18 in Grand Rapids.
It’s loaded with gear and gadgets. You can buy anything from a No.16 hook to a big lake cruiser. That’s if your significant other hasn’t learned to keep the credit cards and checkbook away from outdoor shows. This show is proof that it is often easier to catch fishermen than fish.
The living history show at the Kalamazoo fairgrounds is based on the idea that little of import has happened since 1840. If you look around long enough, you’ll find everything you need to live on a frontier farm. Not just the graceful rifles, but everything.
I personally don’t see how they got along with out flashlights, and I bet they would have loved some way to get rid of outhouses. Especially on hot summer days.