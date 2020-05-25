Well, I guess summer is here, but enjoying it is going to be subject to new rules and regulations.
Very soon, I am told, we will be able to use the state’s outhouses. State forest campgrounds will be open. So will access sites and rest areas.
Whether any of this stuff helps fight the flu is still open to question.
Rugged outdoorsmen generally are hard to communicate with, and these days we are extra annoyed by conflicting information. Five talking heads taking turns pontificating somehow fail to inspire confidence.
The weather, never missing a chance to add confusion and cold shivers, has been weird. There is standing water everywhere. The rivers I checked were high, black and boiling. Just like the stuff Johnny Hex brews and calls coffee. With aging legs, it was easy to fight off any urge to wade in.
In years past, Memorial Day has often been too late for morels. This year we have found few or none in what used to be good hunting grounds.
Absurdities abound. There are stories about barbers being fined a thousand dollars for giving a hair cut. If I don’t get a haircut pretty quick, a
barber is going to charge me a grand just for an attempt to mow my shaggy crop.
There are also nasty rumors that the governor’s kids enjoyed the usual high school graduation activities while many, many others did not.