What to do in the wintertime?
It takes a lot more to be a rugged outdoorsman when there’s snow on the ground, and the mercury is leaking out the bottom of the thermometer.
It’s easy to be a rugged outdoorsman in the summer time. Even in Michigan, hardly anyone ever got frostbite in July. Miserable chill damp weather that keeps the flies from hatching, yes. But frostbite, no.
Outdoor writers tend to stay indoors. That means no rugged adventures, which we can relay with absolute truth to our readers. It’s difficult to come up with great tales of derring-do when you’ve been huddled by a hot air duct all week.
There was a time when the winter was full of snowshoes, cross country skis, rabbit hunting and even ice fishing. But those were years before the blood slowed down, the fingers and toes lost their circulation and even down jackets lost their ability to keep the cold from sneaking in and planting the chills under your coat.
Another bit of advice tossed out by outdoor writers is to spend the winter cleaning, repairing and adding to your fishing, hunting and camping gear.
That won’t work for me. I’ve got a better use for these long cold months. I look for my gear. For instance, most of my fishing tackle is all together somewhere in the depths of my garage. Most of it will surface a few hours before I leave for the trout opener. The guns are stashed somewhere where a burglar can’t find them. With my senior moments, I won’t be able to remember where they are. But that’s okay. I won’t need them until fall, and that gives them plenty of time to turn up.