We all know hunters who go forth year after year, but never shoot a deer.
Joe the Jarhead was one of them. He wasn’t very serious about it, and he never got a deer. Until last year, when he started being serious and shot four deer, taking advantage of the special seasons the state has allowed. One of the kills was with a muzzleloader.
This year Joe got three. He promised plenty of venison at our gatherings.
Joe took some time off from hunting to fish whitefish, and he did quite well, there, too.
Joe spent many years as a Marine, and maybe the moral of all this is “don’t get in a gunfight with a Marine. Maybe the deer would have done a little better if they had been armed, too.
The Viking doctor got two this year. He denied using a spear.
The official DNR count isn’t in yet, but it probably will be nothing particularly unusual.
The weather had something to do with it. The day before the season opened, as I recall, was sunny and moderate. The usual 5 a.m. alarm woke me to the sound of driving rain, not a very good sound for a guy who hunts with flintlocks. Minimal weather produced minimal hunting and no deer.
Maybe if we made the ex-Marines carry flintlocks they’d be more on a par with the rest of us. But then, the original U.S. Marines carried flintlocks, rain or shine, so it probably wouldn’t make any difference.