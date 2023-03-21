Oceana’s Herald-Journal won four awards from the Michigan Press Association Thursday, March 16 during the MPA’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The OHJ competes in the Class C weekly category against newspapers all across the state. Among the four awards were two second place and two third place finishes across multiple categories. Managing Editor Amanda Dodge, along with staff writers Brendan Samuels and John Cavanagh, and current White Lake Beacon Editor Andy Roberts, won second place in Newspaper Design for the March 17, 2022 edition of the OHJ. Roberts also received second place in the Sports Column category for his Dec. 2, 2021 OHJ column entitled “Big-time moves have college football at crossroads.”
LakeStyle magazine earned a third place in the Special Sections category for the summer 2022 edition. The quarterly publication is edited and designed by Dodge, and features her contributing writing and photography team of Roberts, David L. Barber, Jeanne Barber, Steve Begnoche, Caleb Jackson and Kevin Kludy. Former freelance writer, Barbara Gosselar, won third place in the Best Columnist category for a selection of her Be Still and Know columns.
“Congratulations to Amanda and her team at Oceana’s Herald-Journal, as well as our teams at our sister newspapers, the White Lake Beacon and the Ludington Daily News,” Shoreline Media Publisher Mike Hrycko said. “I’m extremely proud to be able to work with such a talented group of journalists. They truly care about their communities and do their very best to get fair and unbiased news out to our readers.”
The OHJ was joined by the Beacon and the Daily News in being recognized by the MPA, with the latter two earning three awards, respectively. The Beacon also picked up an honorable mention.
The Beacon also competes in the weekly Class C category, and Roberts earned two first-place awards in the Sports Feature category with his July 24, 2022 feature “Wildcats’ Woller never slows down,” and in the Spot News category for his Feb. 27, 2022 story “Reeths-Puffer renames basketball arena for retired principal Dan Beckeman.” Gosselar also won another third place in the Business and Agricultural News category for her Sept. 26, 2021 story “Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center prepares for fundraiser.” The Beacon’s honorable mention came in the Newspaper Design category for the Jan. 30, 2022 issue of the Beacon, with Dodge, Roberts, Samuels and former Beacon staff writer Natalie Holmstrom each contributing.
The Ludington Daily News competes in the daily Class C category and LDN Managing Editor David Bossick won first, second and third place awards. The first place came in the Best Editorial category, the second place in the News Photo category for his photo “Filled with joy,” and Bossick earned third place, along with former LDN staff writer Justin Cooper, in the Photo Story category for their coverage of Mason County Central’s 2021 homecoming.
The Herald-Journal, Beacon and Daily News are owned by Community Media Group of West Frankfort, Ill.