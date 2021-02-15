Spring will soon be in the air and the Oceana’s Herald-Journal is launching a new featured column about gardening in Oceana County. Our writers include a number of local gardeners with expertise in various aspects of gardening, both indoor and outdoor.
Early columns will feature issues related to Spring gardening and are scheduled to include the following: preparing your garden beds for planting, starting plants from seeds, how to handle garden pests - such as deer and rabbits, plant selection to attract birds and butterflies, and herb plants for culinary uses.
This is just a sneak peek of the multitude of topics they have in store. In addition to the year-round columns in the OHJ, Oceana County gardens will be featured in the 12 summer issues of PTW magazine.
We want the column to address the needs of our readers, and we hope to make this an interactive process. We are seeking input in the following categories:
• Naming Contest: because this is a new feature, the column does not yet have an official name. Please send your suggestions for a name that will hopefully be short, catchy and perhaps alliterative.
The independent panel of gardening writers will review and select the winner. The person suggesting the winning name for the column will be featured in a future column.
• Household Items Commonly Used for Gardening: many of us use household items (which in many cases may be considered waste) in our gardening. Please share your ideas and their uses in the following areas: seed starts, fertilization, mulching, composting and containers. We welcome your thoughts in this category and will share your ideas and suggestions in future columns.
• Future Column Topics: please send us your ideas for future columns. Let us know what specific topics you are interested in reading about.
Please send your responses in these three areas to Amanda Dodge, managing editor of the OHJ, at amanda@oceanaheraldjournal.com.
Please put “garden column” in the subject line of your email. If you do not use email, feel free to drop off your responses at the OHJ office in Hart, or send them via mail to 123 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420.
Be sure to label your responses in the following categories.
1. Naming Contest
2. Household Items Commonly Used for Gardening
3. Ideas for Future Columns
We appreciate your help with this new endeavor! Stay tuned!