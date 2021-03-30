Oceana’s Herald-Journal won third place for Newspaper of the Year in its division for the 2020 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
This award was one of the nine awards earned by the Herald-Journal. Its sister papers, the White Lake Beacon, won four awards, and the Ludington Daily News, won six. The Daily News won second place in Newspaper of the Year in its division for dailies.
The awards were announced March 25 via Zoom. The Herald-Journal competes in the Weekly Class C division with circulations of 3,001 to 7,000. The contest entry period included editions published between Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020, with judges from the Montana Press Association.
“These awards are a confirmation of the hard work and dedication that our staff of writers provide each week for Oceana’s Herald-Journal. Our readers are winners as well because of this dedication. They have an award-winning newspaper serving their county and surrounding areas,” Community Media Group Vice President Banks Dishmon said. “The awards are also a reflection of the teamwork demonstrated by our small staff. We are listening to our readers to provide the coverage and information that is important to them. We are very proud of these accomplishments and the positive direction that the Herald-Journal is going.”
Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon sports writer Andy Roberts won seven awards across both newspapers. Roberts completely swept the sports writing, earning a first place for the Herald-Journal for his story “Pirates make history — again”; a second place for the Beacon with “Reeths-Puffer on to semis after huge quarterfinal win over W.W. Tower”; and a third place, also for the Beacon, for “Wildcats make statement with regional route of Sanford Meridian.” He also won two places in best sports column, with a first place for the Herald-Journal with “Without new sports, old sports have to do for now”; and a second place for the Beacon with “Commend MHSAA for giving sports a chance.” Rounding out the awards for Roberts are a third place for the Beacon in the sports feature category with “For athletes missing sport, Whitehall Russell & Zweigel know how it feels”; and an honorable mention in the sports photo category with “Hart wins 2OT thriller in opener over Holton, 48-40.”
Managing Editor Amanda Dodge took home two awards in the best page or pages design category for the Herald-Journal. She won first place for “In loving memory of Kaitlynn Scott”; and third place for “Celebrating 150 years of writing the first draft of history.”
Freelance writer/columnist Mary Beth Crain placed second for the Herald-Journal for best column with “The best Thanksgiving of all”; and earned a third place in best feature for the Herald-Journal and PTW magazine with “The day the dog fell through the floor.” Crain’s third place came in against 34 other entries — the largest pool in any of the Herald-Journal’s contests.
Freelance writer Sharon Hallack won third place in agriculture/business news for the Herald-Journal with her story “Shelby’s Media Technologies helps improve education one desk at a time.”
These awards are the first MPA honors for both Dodge and Hallack.
The other five awards won by the Daily News, in their Daily Class C division include a first place in the sports feature category, a first place in agriculture/business news, a first place in best newspaper design, a third place in the news photo category and a third place in the best columnist category.
“With the struggles everyone has dealt with, receiving this recognition from our peers shows the quality level of our newsroom and the staff throughout the building,” said Shoreline Media Publisher Ray McGrew. “We have spent most of our time working apart from one another, yet everyone still communicates daily to provide the best news and information for the communities we serve.”
Oceana’s Herald-Journal, the White Lake Beacon and the Ludington Daily News are owned by Community Media Group of West Frankfort, Ill.