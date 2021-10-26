Izaak Walton Park and Zoo
The Izaak Walton Park and Zoo was located on old M-11/US-31 between Hart and Shelby. The road is now known as Water Road and winds through beautiful farm country. Roadside attractions such as this offered motorists a place to rest, have a picnic, buy gasoline and supplies and even “dine and dance.” Animal attractions were sure to appeal to families traveling with children. This zoo featured Ruckel’s Educated Animals that entertained children and adults alike.
Health and Happiness
“Health and happiness await you where there are days of pleasure, nights of rest and appetizing fruits and foods. These are the things that put back into the human machine the energy and vitality which the strains of city life and the incessant business grind continually sap from the metropolitan dwellers. Relax and refresh yourself...enjoy the sand, sunshine, woods and water.” — Shelby, Oceana County, located in the Hart of the Fruit Belt, circa 1930