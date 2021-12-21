Our Oceana History - Where all of the ice came from

These days, when the weather cools and the days grow shorter, people tend to flee Pentwater. Estimates place the population of Pentwater at around 800 in the winter and an impressive 5,000 during the summer months, but things didn’t always used to be like this. There was a time when many of the residents stayed for the colder season and the cold itself brought in new lines of work to keep those residents busy and lucrative. Back then, when Pentwater Lake froze over, it was more than just a frozen lake. It was a business opportunity.
You’ve probably seen an ice box and recognized it for what it is: an old refrigerator, something that predates our modern freon-and-electricity-based machines. And obviously an ice box is chilled via ice, which is placed in the top of the cabinet. But you probably haven’t considered all of the implications of such a thing, nor how all of the industry around it operated. You probably haven’t asked yourself, “Well, if we didn’t yet have the technology to create ice, where did all of the ice come from?” I’ll tell you. In the old days, ice was harvested from the frozen surface of Pentwater Lake.
Amy Vander Zwart wrote a very informative article about the ice business of old for the Pentwater Historical Society’s newsletter in spring of last year. In it, she explains how farmers would use “primitive ice tools” to clear the snow, measure the thickness of the ice, and then cut blocks out of it. The blocks were called “ice cakes” and these cakes would all be “loaded onto horse drawn flatbed type wagons and sleds and moved off the ice field.” Harvesting ice was a popular line of work for farmers who needed to earn money to support their families through the off season. After harvesting, the next step was storing the ice. This was done in “icehouses.”
To explain these icehouses, I turn to the words of Pentwater’s last commercial fishermen, Bud Stenberg, who passed away in 2013. Bud and his brother Fritz owned an icehouse, from which they would pack their fish for shipping. As Bud describes it, “The icehouse was a structure 24 feet wide, 30 feet long, 12 feet high. The walls were 10 feet thick, filled with sawdust for insulation. Floor was packed sawdust—frozen to make the floor level, because if the first row of ice was crooked, the whole contents would be crooked.” According to Vander Zwart’s article, sawdust was an easily obtained form of insulation due to the logging industry in the area. Bud’s description of the task of filling the icehouse is involved and comical. He describes a “cake of ice” as being 24 inches by 30 inches and “whatever thickness the lake happened to freeze at that year,” and said, “any spaces between the cakes were chinked with crushed ice so there would be no air between the cakes.” He then goes on to say that the first couple of tiers were easy, but after that, “each cake had to be lifted by hand with ice tongs,” a task which he claims will “make a man out of you in a hurry.” After the icehouse was filled, the door was closed, and another 10 inches of sawdust were added to the doorway and 10 to 12 inches placed over the top layer of ice. According to Bud Stenberg, “the only thing that made icehouse filling enjoyable was the bottles of good cheer that made the rounds.”
In the historical society’s newsletter, Vander Zwart mentions that there were once three icehouses in Pentwater, one of which is still standing today somewhere in the village, albeit on private property. Bud’s, unfortunately, is one of the ones to have gone. If you are interested in reading more about Bud Stenberg’s fascinating life as a commercial fisherman in Pentwater, I recommend a visit to the Historical Society. They have several documents about him in their archives, including the eight-page document typed by Bud himself back in 2002, from which I drew my quotes for this article. Don’t worry though, everything I mentioned is discussed on page two of Bud’s document. There are still plenty of crazy fishing stories on the remaining six pages.