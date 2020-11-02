Are you ready for an upgrade in your prayer life? It’s time to change your gratitude attitude with the 30 Days of Gratitude Prayer Challenge.
Be purposeful about making time to thank God for the past, present and future blessings in our lives. Each day you’ll pray a specific prayer of gratitude. Some days there will also be an opportunity for you to read a related article or watch a short video. Other days you’ll be encouraged to write down your thoughts about a particular thankfulness-related prompt. Every day will include Bible verses for you to think about or pray over.
Call The Ladder at 231-259-0211 by Nov. 19 to register for your 30 Days of Gratitude Prayer Guide, which will be available starting Nov. 24. Once you receive your prayer guide, you can start the prayer challenge any day of the month. The Ladder Community Center is at 67 N. State St. in Shelby. Please visit theladdercommunitycenter.com to view all upcoming events.