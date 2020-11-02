The committee which traditionally organizes the Community Thanksgiving Dinner announced last week that there will be no dinner this year.
“With heavy hearts, we need to announce that because of COVID-19, the 21st Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Shelby Optimist Club building on Thanksgiving Day has been canceled for 2020,” the announcement read.
The committee plans to resume the long tradition at noon for a free Thanksgiving Day Dinner in 2021. The committee said that it hopes to see pie bakers in area churches return then.