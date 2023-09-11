Birth - Camehl Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago CamehlA girl, Amelia Hope Camehl, was born Sept. 1, 2023 to Yadira Camehl and Frank Camehl of New Era at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital in Ludington. Tags Medicine Orthopedics Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView