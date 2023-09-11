Birth - Uribe Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago UribeA girl, Jeanette Uribe, was born Sept. 7, 2023 to Karla Mendoza-Sotelo and Eduardo Uribe of Shelby at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital in Ludington. Tags Advertising Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView