The Michigan Dunes Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting is scheduled for July 15 at noon at the Centenary United Methodist Church, Wesley Room, 87 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater.
The program will be the Constitution and the hostess will be Barb Sikkenga.
The luncheon will be prepared by Chef Barb Sikkenga (Chicken salad, pasta salad, fruit and bars)
There is no charge for the food.
Please RSVP to Barb Sikkenga at bandbsikkenga@gmail.com
Please bring in two cans or jars of applesauce for the July Veteran’s Christmas Food Item
If you are attending by Zoom, please check the notice that was sent to members via e-mail.