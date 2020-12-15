SHELBY — Love INC (In the Name of Christ) of Oceana County, in downtown Shelby for nine years, welcomed Dennis Foley Nov. 16th as its new executive director.
Foley, a former resident of and pastor in Oceana County for 25 years, recently returned from South Florida to take the position.
“It’s great being back in Oceana County with the opportunity to serve the community on the staff at Love INC,” said Foley. Along with pastoral experience he has held various Christian school administrator positions in Michigan and Florida for more than 15 years. His vast experience in fundraising and administration, as well as his many connections within the community, have allowed him to hit the ground running.
Love INC was officially formed in 1977 in Holland, Mich. Today there are 122 affiliates in 22 states that are connected to 5,500 different churches across the nation. Its mission is to mobilize local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ.
“Currently, there are 47 Christian churches in Oceana County. We are already connected with most of them. One of my goals would be to see all of them connected in some way to the ministry,” said Foley. “Love INCs network of church volunteers brings together multiple resources to serve in a more efficient way than one person or one church could do alone. By mobilizing Christians on behalf of those in need, Love INC offers specific opportunities to put their faith and love into action as they serve others in need,” states a ministry brochure.
“I may be the face of Love INC, working at fundraising, connecting with churches to recruit volunteers and overseeing staff. However, there are many people behind the scenes as well using their gifts and talents to help others. Our goal is to focus more on the person and where they are at in their life. As we get to know them, we are able to discover where they are struggling and then work with them to help them ‘up.’ That’s where our many church partners come in. They are meeting needs by distributing beds, picking up and delivering gently used furniture and stocking personal care pantries. We also offer a variety of classes to clients wanting extra support and a chance to earn various incentives like gas cards, food boxes with fresh meat, oil changes, haircuts etc./ for class participation. Classes specialize in everything from finances, relationships, divorce care and parenting to healthy cooking/meal planning, fitness and auto maintenance. Former Executive Director, and pastor at Shelby Assembly of God, Jo Belkamp, is the ministry’s reNEW Transformational Ministry Coordinator.”
During the COVID shutdown this past spring, the ministry purchased the building across the street from its original location. “We are very excited about this additional space. It offers us and our neighbors much needed privacy and confidentiality while allowing Love’s Second Chance Shoppe to expand and grow. Store Manager Robert Purdy has taken this ministry to a whole new level, connecting volunteers to their area of specialty so each section is well organized. It is open from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday — Friday and from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturdays. We invite people to come check it out,” he said.
While the thrift store is a main source of income, other funding comes from private individuals and churches as well as grants from local agencies like Great Lakes Energy People Fund and the Community Foundation of Oceana County. The support of numerous church and community partners allows Love INC to minister to many in the community, but more partners are always welcome. “Volunteer opportunities are endless. If you want to get involved, we can find a place for you,” said Foley.
Other ministry staff include Abby Cook — Help Center Coordinator, Maggie Bowman — Church Relations Director, Dawn Campagna — Volunteer Coordinator, Karen Grotenhuis — Assistant Store Manager and Joan Rudat and Mary Ellen Layton — Receptionists.
The Love INC of Oceana County Board of Directors is made up of members of affiliate churches and includes David Rakosky, Mary Beckman, Rev. Anne Rielger, Lori Ray, Barbara Hernandez and Dustin Walsworth. The ministry is at 186 N. Michigan Ave. in Shelby and can be reached by calling 231-861-4880; emailing renew@loveincoceana.org or through their website www.loveincoceana.org