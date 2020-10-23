GHSP, at 1500 Industrial Dr., Hart, is sponsoring a Feeding America food truck for the Oceana County community Thursday, Oct. 29 at its GHSP facility in Hart from 4:30-6 p.m.
Distribution will be in the front parking lot off Industrial Drive. GHSP is partnering with the United Way of the Lakeshore, Oceana County, to bring the food truck to Hart.
The mobile food pantry will carry a load of 10,000 lbs. of food, feeding approximately 200 families in Oceana County.
Those interested in more information concerning the food truck or to volunteer at the food truck distribution, may contact Barbara Saunders Sims, director, Oceana County United Way, at Barbara@unitedwaylakeshore.com
or Anne Jorissen, Manufacturing Change Launch Coordinator, GHSP, at JorisseA@ghsp.com.
United Way of the Lakeshore, Oceana County, works to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health of families in the Oceana community.