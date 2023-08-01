The 60th Hart High School class reunion was at the OCCOA building on Tyler Road west of Hart. Forty-six classmates attended. The class had graduated 69 — 25 attended single or with their partners. A total of 27 classmates have passed away.
Classmates attending included Ely Schlee (Crumb), Judy Kapsh (Schultz), Sandra Gee (Myers), Karen Mason (Studer), Nancy Walsworth (Conkey), Jill McCarty (Kerr), Penny Peters (Studer) Ed Cavazos, Nancy Herrygers (Hood,) Alan Lawson,
In the second row are Linda Lorenz (Burrington), Judy Borucki (Ridley), Nancy Nelson(Canavera), Linda Keck (Schrump), Faith Lindgren (Rankin), JoEllen Schiffeneder (Robbins), Jill McCarty (Kerr) and Sandy Mack (VandenHeuvel).
In the third row are Bud Tice. Karen Trommater ( Stover) and Ken Lipps.
In the back row are Jim Stover, Terry Cargill, David Miller, Gordy Vanderlaan, Roger Kerr and Paul Tate.