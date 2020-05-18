“Feeding America” food trucks loaded with 10,000 lbs. of food will be available Friday, May 22, beginning at 11 am, on East North Street in Walkerville, (North End of Walkerville School Building), sponsored by the Hart Rotary Club and Saturday, May 30, also beginning at 11 a.m., in the northeast parking lot of GHSP parking lot near shipping off of Industrial Drive in Hart sponsored by GHSP.
Barbara Sims, director of the United Way of the Lakeshore in Oceana County, said, “The Hart Rotary Club and GHSP have been regular sponsors of Feeding America Food Trucks in our community for years. We are grateful for their continued support, especially in these challenging times where the need for food is our number one concern for the well-being of our most vulnerable families in Oceana County.”
Hart Rotary Club President Penny Burillo said, “We are happy to provide food assistance to our Oceana County families who are struggling to make ends meet during this critical time of need.”
Janessa VanderVelde, from GHSP said, “GHSP takes great pride in being able to help lift up our community members and are humbled to be able to provide support in sponsoring a Feeding America Food Truck. We know that this is a difficult time for everyone during the COVID-19 Pandemic and want to Steward Our Legacy to help those in need.”
Those interested in contributing to the United Way of the Lakeshore, Oceana County, COVID-19 Emergency Fund or to volunteer at the food truck distribution, can contact Sims at Barbara@unitedwaylakeshore.com.
United Way of the Lakeshore, Oceana County, works to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health of families in the Oceana community.