• Contributed photo
Class of ’52 celebrates reunion
The Hart High School Class of 1952 recently celebrated its its 71st class reunion. Classmates attending included Pat Glover Hand, (left), Judy Wood Osten-Sacken, Alice Highland Hamilton, Bonnie Corliss Hain, Ruthie Estabrook Adams and David Lyon. Classmates unable to attend included Maisey Rennie Stears, Noel Peterson, Colleen Littlebrant Capron, Dale McDonald, Delores Schaner Czanski, Carol Kludy, Judy Pangburn Spencer and Ginny Hawley McClennan.