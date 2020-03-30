barn winner

• Contributed photo

It’s a winner

Heritage Wedding Barns in Benona Township was recently named a “Barn of the Year” by the Michigan Barn Preservation Network. On hand for the presentation were Keith Anderson, Heritage owners Sam and Jennifer Stitt and Tom Irrer-MBPN president.

