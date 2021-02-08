The Community Foundation for Oceana County is has announced the addition of Emma Kirwin and Joe Klimovitz to its board of trustees.
Kirwin is an active member of Oceana’s nonprofit community. She served as the vice president of Walkerville Thrives in addition to being the Leavitt Township supervisor. Emma previously participated in the foundation’s Leadership Learning Lab. She is a retired educator.
In addition to operating JHK Media, Joe Klimovitz is passionate about the environment. He is a board member of the Oceana Conversation District. Joe additionally is dedicated to maintaining local forested and wetland areas to support the ecosystem.
“We are thrilled to have Emma and Joe join our board, both bringing deep community and professional experiences to help grow the foundation’s impact in Oceana County,” said CEO Tammy Carey.
The foundation’s board of trustee’s is made up of 15 individuals. They are united in making Oceana County a more equitable place to live. To learn more about the Community Foundation for Oceana County’s Board of Trustees, visit https://oceanafoundation.org/about-us/our-board/.