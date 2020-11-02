The Meijer store in Ludington has chosen the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Hart as a partner recipient for its Simply Give Holiday Campaign, going on now and until Jan. 2, 2021.
Simply Give donation cards are available both at local churches and at the check-out lanes in the Ludington Meijer store. These cards, in denominations of $10, can be purchased/validated by customers as donations to the pantry.
The most exciting part is that Meijer has generously designated two special Double Match Days, Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 12. On these two days, Meijer will double match every donation. Example: a $10 donation is matched by Meijer with a $20 donation for a total donation of $30. Meijer has agreed to double match up to a $10,000 maximum for this Holiday Simply Give Campaign.
The total campaign donations will be tabulated after Jan. 2, 2021 and issued to The Bread of Life Food Pantry as “food only” gift cards to continue stocking the pantry shelves with Meijer foods. Meijer has been very generous to the pantry, both throughout COVID-19 and on a regular basis.
The Bread of Life Food Pantry, open every Wednesday, from 3-5 p.m., has been servicing approximately 60-plus households in Oceana County weekly. As hunger needs grow, so does Meijer’s generosity.
People are asked to mark their calendars and consider an in-store donation of a Simply Give card Dec. 1 or Dec. 12 so that Meijer will double match the donations.
For further information, visit Meijercommunity.com or call Jane Beaudoin, pantry volunteer at 248-396 0734.