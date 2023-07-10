Marriage licenses Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Marriage licensesThe following Marriage Licenses were filed in May 2023:Sallie J. Collins to Steven J. Cole, Nathan Mick to Tabitha Ray, Danielle Peck to Tavan Pickerd, Marco Garcia to Victoria Narvaiz, Ashley Fulford to Jimmie Moore Jr. Tags Non-criminal Law Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Oceana's Herald Journal: Breaking News Oceana's Herald Journal: Headlines Coronavirus Updates Shoreline Steals & Deals You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Heroes on the Dunes to return to Silver Lake Local author wins international book award recognition Oceana Community Foundation hiring an Outreach Coordinator in partnership with AmeriCorp Landowners have options in combatting hemlock woolly adelgid Hart City Council awards bids for BioPure, Dryden Street projects Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView