The Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday, May 17 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Public comments are invited.
If you would like to join in on this meeting through Zoom or would like a copy of the agenda, please e-mail Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property to join the non-profit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.