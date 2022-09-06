The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by agreeing to have their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then pooled with other People Fund participants and returned to the community through grants to non-profit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational, or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $144,000 in grants in 2022 spring cycle.
Non-profit organizations that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria, and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1, with applications due by Oct. 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in April 2023.