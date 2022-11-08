The next meeting of the Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will be Monday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Centenary Methodist Church at 82 N. Hancock St., Pentwater.
The public is invited to attend — enter on the Hancock Street Hall entrance.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property to join the non-profit organization.
More details and past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.