For more than 100 years, United Way of the Lakeshore (UWL) has been committed to serving the community through triumphs and challenges. United Way of the Lakeshore of Oceana County is steadfast in its commitment to uniting the caring power of the community to help people in need. As the community faces growing concerns about COVID-19, UWL’s mission and purpose remain the same.
Staff members are monitoring developments of this global pandemic — particularly for families in vulnerable local communities. For these families, one illness or missed paycheck can be disastrous. One of the most responsive services United Way provides, to connect families in need with local resources, is “Call 2-1-1,” the three digit helpline, available 24/7. It is staffed with trained information and resource specialists. 2-1-1 works with state Agency Emergency Management coordinators to ensure 2-1-1 is able to assist the statewide COVID-19 response effectively, as in other emergencies. Locally, UWL is communicating with all the helping agencies to update program information and availability to ensure that this “one-stop” place to call is continuously updated to meet the needs of local residents.
Below are several actions that UWL Oceana County is taking immediately:
• Exploring ways to fill funding gaps and support the community in partnership with health and human service agencies, school districts and local municipalities.
• Assuring 2-1-1 is prepared to respond as needed and is working with referral partners to get a sense of how they are intending to respond, if exposure risk increases. 2-1-1 has developed a code for tracking calls in which people are concerned they may have the virus. Any callers who present this concern are immediately connected to their local health department- and that data is tracked for statewide reporting.
• Working with the county Emergency Management Agency and local public health departments to make sure we know the protocols they are putting in place and to ensure we are in any relevant conversations that are related to the community response should the risk level increase.
• Coordinating with food banks and schools to assist with alternative distribution plans. A complete list of school food distribution will be posted on our Facebook and Website as well as 2-1-1.
• Providing general information through a dedicated landing page on our website for individuals and organizations.
• Convening various groups of stakeholders to discuss immediate and long-term solutions.
• Volunteer opportunities to serve and donate are being coordinated with our local agencies. Volunteers can sign-up to receive emergency notifications of volunteer needs. Recommendations for volunteers to be safe and remain healthy are being developed and shared on our website as well.
How Can I Access the Call 211 Help Line?
To access the Call 211 Help Line:
Dial 2-1-1, Text your zip code to 898211, or Visit/Chat at www.call-211.org to link to a resource specialist and available local services.
How can I help others in need in Oceana County?
Information about volunteering to support the COVID-19 response in Oceana County is available on our website at: www.unitedwaylakeshore.org/coronavirushelp. The portal is updated daily with volunteer opportunities requested by schools, health programs, churches, and human service agencies in Oceana County.
Are there specific items requested by Oceana County food pantries?
Oceana County food pantries are listed on the www.unitedwaylakeshore.org/coronavirushelp website, along with a list of basic essentials that are needed to fill the pantries, as well as special requests.
How can I contribute to the UWL, Oceana County, COVID-19 Emergency Fund?
Those who wish to donate to the UWL, Oceana County, COVID-19 Emergency Fund, to assist local families in crisis, can donate securely at www.unitedwaylakeshore.org/coronavirushelp, and click on “Oceana County” to make their donation.
Thank you for your partnership. Together, we will lift our community through this challenging time.