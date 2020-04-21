The Pentwater Women’s Club canceled its annual Wine & Art Event at the Pentwater Yacht Club scheduled for May 17. The event benefits the club’s scholarship fund for Pentwater High School seniors, and the group is committed to finding other projects to raise scholarship money. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution is encouraged to send a check to the Pentwater Women’s Club, PO Box 1104, Pentwater MI 49449, with a notation “scholarship fund” in the memo line. When social restrictions are lifted and businesses reopen, raffle tickets will be sold for the coveted handmade quilt to be given away later this year. Watch local media and the club’s Facebook page for further details.
Women’s club cancels Art and Wine event
