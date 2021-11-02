The Shelby Farm to Table Harvest Festival, which took place Saturday, Oct. 23 in downtown Shelby along Michigan Avenue, was enjoyed by over 1,200 people throughout that day. The event kicked off with a performance from the Shelby High School marching band and featured an antique car show, kid’s games courtesy of The Ladder Community Center, carnival rides, art booths, and farm market vendors. The festival concluded with a pig roast dinner which fed over 700 people.
“We were overwhelmed by the success of the amplified Farm to Table Harvest Festival,” said Richard Raffaelli, Shelby Township Supervisor, and Paul Inglis, Shelby Village Council President. “The streets were lined with families enjoying a safe atmosphere for kids to play and with entertainment for all ages. After seeing the enormous popularity of the festival, we are excited to plan future events, similar to the Harvest Festival, to bring pride and enjoyment to the community.”
During the festival, Shelby Public Schools raised over $1,000 by selling elephant ears. The money raised from the sales will be used to help feed the community during the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.