On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Hart City Council was made aware of some concerns from the seasonal campers at John Gurney Park (JGP). “Wayne”, a spokesman for the campers, joined the meeting via Zoom and said he was asked to bring the concerns on behalf of 80 percent of the seasonal campers there.
He asked, “What is going on with the rates? We haven’t been told what our rates are. We used to get contracts prior to camping, but with COVID we were locked out. For those of us who have sent checks, why aren’t you cashing them? We’d like to balance our checkbooks.”
City Manager Lynne Ladner replied, “The managers should be handling the contracts and bringing any deposits to city hall. I will need to address these issues and make sure to outline in the new Request for Proposal to be posted soon.”
Seasonal camper, Wayne, continued, “We feel rates should be pro-rated as well. We usually camp from April 15 to October 15, but with the COVID shutdown we were locked out. We’d like to meet with the city council on a Saturday and get some of these questions answered.” Ladner continued, “I’d like some time to meet with the park managers. The six weeks that the campground was closed was beyond anyone’s control. If we could get your questions in writing we will try to address them.”
Resolution 2020-51 Extending Authorization for Temporary Social Zones was approved by a vote of 6 — 1, with Mayor Ron LaPorte casting the lone no vote and Councilor Jason LaFevre absent. “I thought October 31 was being generous,” said LaPorte.
There was concern that the weather after October 31 could include less than favorable weather including rain, ice or even snow. “We would want, as I’m sure businesses would want, to protect the public,” said Councilor Vicki Platt.
“Owners would have increased responsibilities in inclement weather.” Ladner added, “Concerning the space behind Kristi’s, the ingress/egress is a city alleyway easement and would fall under the city’s responsibility and liability. The state is allowing businesses to submit a conversion permit, to extend the temporary area to a permanent zone. Something like that would need to go before the Planning Commission first.”
Councilor Joe Frontiera expressed, “Maybe extending the time frame another 30 days would reveal how much interest is out there before making the change permanent.”
In the interest of promoting business, the majority of the council voted to extend the temporary social zones to November 30, 2020.
The council also discussed numerous items that have come up in the past several months. The installation of a water service line at the John Gurney Park boat launch has been requested for over a year. DPW supervisor, Brad Whitney, had received two estimates from Gustafson’s. Their first estimate was $4625.01 which would include running a new water line from Woodlawn Ave. Another option would include running a new line from the JGP at a cost of $4,680 and would cut through the new asphalt road. There was discussion about where best to put the city’s money at this time. The question was asked if there is state funding available to help with installation or could city employees install when they have the time? The mayor suggested the project be incorporated into the next five-year Parks Plan in 2021.
A handicap accessible parking spot at the John Gurney Park boat launch, is another project the city thought they might want to include with their Parks plan and get DNR input. The one estimate received from Hallack Contracting totaled over $12,000 to clear brush, place fill, put down aggregate and then finish with top soil and seed. Mayor LaPorte said, “It’s an issue, that’s why we passed what we did (for parking). There’s not enough space and we need to leave the green space for people to recreate.” Councilor Rob Splane said, “The plan needs to be reviewed every 5 years. Next year when the plan is reviewed, the community will have the opportunity to express what they want done. I’d encourage them to share ideas and express their wants for city parks. We serve at the pleasure of the taxpayers.”
To offer relief to taxpayers, President Trump is offering to defer the withholding of certain payroll tax obligations for those “opting out” of payroll taxes due from September 1 — December 31, 2020. It is uncertain at this time if this action would become permanent. If it does not, employees choosing this option would need to repay the tax. As well, the city would be responsible for paying any unpaid withholding taxes if an employee would leave their job at the city. Even though the program is being offered to help people with their income now, the feeling is that the city should not participate. This action would affect social security, medicare and medicaid. Also, if the program is not made permanent, taxes would need to be repaid at some point, by someone.
A city-owned lot on the corner of Wood and Water Streets is being considered as a possible neighborhood space. Currently the city is already mowing it and a Historic District sign is on the lot. Ladner and HEART Director, Nicole Steele, have been discussing that adding a couple of picnic tables and a trash receptacle would create another space for people to gather. It would be a small project that could be the beginning of something more developed in the future. The council was in favor of the idea and suggested the space be reviewed with the Parks Master Plan.
Lastly, Councilor Platt asked about the swimming hole on East Main. “Is there anything we can do to clean that up? I was really hoping when Lynne was talking about cleaning up the lagoons she was referring to that.” Mayor LaPorte replied, “Unfortunately there is only so much we can do to regulate the water in and out of that area.”