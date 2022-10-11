The Pentwater Arts Council (PAC) proudly announces the Art Education Grant recipients for October 2022.
Shelby Public Schools’ teacher Niesha Mills will use funds to purchase technology to create a makerspace. Students will start and manage a podcast, record their readings, short stories, develop videos, and share lessons across the entire curriculum. In addition, students will interview other students involved in different facets of the district and relay those through various media forms. Shelby will receive $1,500 to fund the project.
Pentwater Public School art instructor Carrie Jeruzal will be implementing more fiber arts and fashion design into the K-12 art curriculum. The needs for this project include a new sewing machine, two dress forms, fabric and notions. Pentwater Schools will receive $500 to support this project. The money for this grant was donated in memory of longtime Pentwater summer resident Betty Olwin, recently deceased at age 100. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, making this a fitting tribute.
Shelby band teacher Erin Ray intends to use the $817.50 grant money awarded to upgrade clarinets for high school students to include mouthpieces, ligatures and reeds.
Shelby Public Schools’ art department instructor Katie Stiffler intends to use funds for an advanced art class unit in clay. Students will create various dinner-ware and other functional pieces of art to sell in order to fundraise for the art room. In addition, students will learn the basics of hand building and glazing techniques. Shelby’s art department will receive $500 to support this project.
Pentwater band teacher Jesse Rodriguez plans to change out old instrumental mouthpieces for higher quality ones. Pentwater Schools will receive $500 for this project.
The funds dedicated to these projects reflect the PAC Mission Statement to support the arts and art education in Oceana County. Please visit pentwaterartscouncil.org to view the photo gallery, events, or to donate to this 501©3 charity.