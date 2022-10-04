This year’s 2022 Home Tour to benefit COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters) includes five beautiful homes located in the Pentwater area, including one near Bass Lake, and another overlooking Lake Michigan. In addition, the new Pentwater Yacht Club (PYC) will also be on the tour for visitors to view this amazing venue. The homes and the PYC will be available for touring on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person for those 13 and older and will be available at each of the six venues. Tickets may also be purchased in front of the Pentwater Village Hall on Hancock Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day of the home tour. Pre-sale tickets are available at Jilly’s Gallery on Hancock Street and at Snyder’s Shoes on Ludington Avenue in Ludington.
The ticket, in the form of a booklet and a wristband, includes a map and descriptions of the homes and information about COVE. In addition, home tour sponsors from Oceana and Mason Counties are featured throughout the booklet.
The homes on the 2022 Home Tour are located at:
• 140 W. Green St. in Pentwater
• 560 Hancock St. Unit 15 in Pentwater
• 205 S. Dover St. (PYC) in Pentwater
• 220 Park St. in Pentwater
• 5885 W. Sunset Lane, near Bass Lake, Pentwater
• 9522 N. Montgomery Blvd., on Lake Michigan, Pentwater