Sweet treats and live music started off Pentwater’s Homecoming weekend last Thurday evening.
“I think (homecoming) is a way to get together with family, and it’s kind of an escape from everything else in life.” Brittney Fulsang said. “To come here and hang out it feels kind of like everybody’s family reunion.”
The village green was full of activity. The Pentwater Lake Association was serving strawberry shortcakes at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the Pentwater Civic Band and Scottville Clown Band joined together to give a concert to visitors. People were excited to enjoy a small break in the humidity and bad weather with the live music and sweets.
“It’s something that people enjoy and it’s not necessarily something that’s served in town,” Lynne Cavazos, president of the Pentwater Lake Association, said. “it’s a nice, refreshing dessert.”
The Strawberry Shortcake Social is the major fundraiser for the Pentwater Lake Association. Cavazos said the club does the fundraiser in conjunction with the joint concert. Every year, they try to sell around 500 shortcakes to the crowd on the village green. The club was selling shortcakes until 9 p.m., or until the ice cream ran out.
“We’re excited to be part of the beginning of the homecoming celebration,” Cavazos said.
The Pentwater Civic Band and Scottville Clown Band joined forces for the annual Les Bailey Memorial Concert. Thursday’s concert was also in memory of three clown band and civic band members who passed during the past year. George Wilson, a member of the clown band, was the emcee for the concert.
“Homecoming is such a great tradition here in Pentwater,” Wilson said. “The village engenders a lot of positive goodwill and a feeling that you belong here.”Pentwater had more activities for the weekend for its homecoming celebration. Friday was a sand sculpture contest. On Saturday, a tailgate party preceded the parade. The 2021 Pentwater Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal was Claudia Ressel-Hodan.