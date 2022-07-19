Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club (PJWC) is announcing the project funding timeline for 2022 and accepting requests from local organizations who meet the funding guidelines. The funding guidelines and funding request form are located on the PJWC website: www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com under funding request. The request must be submitted on the Funding Request Form no later than August 31, 2022. Funding requests may be e-mailed to pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to PJWC, PO Box 357, Pentwater, MI 49449. Funded projects will be announced in November 2022.