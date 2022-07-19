Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club (PJWC) is announcing the project funding timeline for 2022 and accepting requests from local organizations who meet the funding guidelines. The funding guidelines and funding request form are located on the PJWC website: www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com under funding request. The request must be submitted on the Funding Request Form no later than August 31, 2022. Funding requests may be e-mailed to pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to PJWC, PO Box 357, Pentwater, MI 49449. Funded projects will be announced in November 2022.
Funding requests from local organizations must benefit the greater Pentwater area. Requests are divided into two categories mini grants and larger requests. Funded projects are based upon availability of funds and the annual budget of PJWC.
Examples of past projects funded include: Pentwater South Entrance Garden and Welcome sign, contributions towards the renovation of the Friendship Center now Park Place, handicapped walkway at Mears State Park Beach, drinking fountain on Village Green, to name a few recent allocations. PJWC also funds the mobile food pantry located at the fire barn the third Tuesday of the month.
PJWC is a volunteer service club of women dedicated to promoting and improving the local community of Pentwater.