The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club has announced the 2022 Pentwater High School Scholarship winners. Bailee Hasil and Nicole Daniels will each receive $2,000 for tuition and expenses for their secondary education. Bailee will be attending Davenport University majoring in business and Nicole will study Forensic Biology at Ferris State University.
Each year PJWC awards these scholarships to female graduates who have demonstrated commitment to a post high-school program. The scholarships are in memory of Justine Carlson who was a charter member of the club.
Another project for PJWC in 2022 was the donation of $1,000 to contract Up North Gardens to clean up, weed and replace plants at the Welcome to Pentwater area at the south entrance to town.
Each year PJWC also sponsors the annual July Art and Craft fair. The proceeds from the fair support the club’s projects. This year’s fair was on July 9th.