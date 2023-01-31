Winter can drag on with gray days and accumulating snow. To make the days go by more quickly, the Pentwater Service Club offers local residents a way to learn more about our area, support philanthropy in Pentwater and Oceana County and enjoy fellowship with others interested in these activities.
A vital part of the club are its weekly meetings where members and guests learn about local government, businesses and nonprofits.
Upcoming February meetings include speakers from the Hart Visitors Association, Ludington State Park and our Fishing Charter industry.
In March and April, the group’s topics include the West Shore Community College, the Shelby State Bank, a road trip to the Ludington Meat Company and an update on the Pentwater School District.
Meetings take place every Thursday at the Methodist Church in Pentwater at 11:30 a.m. After the hour-long meeting, many members gather for lunch at a local restaurant.
In addition to its weekly educational meeting, the club fundraises throughout the year and raises enough money to supply local charity organizations with $13,000 in donations.
For more information, stop by a meeting, visit its website at www.serviceclub.org or contact Club President Bart Zachrich at 810-577-6591. Information is also available on their Facebook page.