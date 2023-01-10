The Pentwater Township Library has been named a 2022 Star Library by the Library Journal, the national journal of America’s public libraries.
Each year the Library Journal recognizes outstanding libraries nationwide who do an exemplary job of meeting the needs of their communities. Of the more than 9,000 public libraries in the United States only 258 were selected this year for the Star Library designation.
Congratulations to the local library have already been received from the Michigan Library Association and the state Library of Michigan.
Library Director, Mary Barker, said, “We have been very fortunate to have a wonderfully supportive community that really cares deeply about its library. We also are fortunate to have a great hard-working staff that tries their best to see that library patrons are well served.”
“The pandemic had a devastating effect on the community and the library, but we are now essentially back to normal,” Barker added. “We continue to be creative in both services and programs because that is what our community expects from us and that is reflective in our statistics.”
Among our strategies is to listen to what our patrons want and find ways to meet their requests in both materials and programs,” the director added. “Pentwater is a unique community in many ways and has needs that differ from other communities and it is a wonderful place to live. It is also a resort and tourist-based community with many short and long term summer residents who also use our library. We are always pleased when we hear from the visitors that they enjoy our library and how we do a better job than the much larger libraries they use in their more urban centers.”
The Library Journal’s Star Library program bases its designation on per capita statistics such as circulation, attendance at programs, the use of e-resources, computer use and other services.
Since the statistics are per capita based, libraries in smaller communities can be considered for the award along with larger libraries with more resources. The Star designation is a reflection of how well a library meets the needs of its community with the resources available to it.