Several new business items were brought to the table at the March 14 Pentwater Village Council meeting.
According to unapproved meeting minutes, the night’s proceedings featured a majority of unanimous votes. Highlighting those unanimous votes was the approval of the 2022-23 annual budget.
The following two officers were also approved to the following four positions within the Pentwater Fire Department: Fire Chief and MFR Coordinator Jonathan Hughart and Assistant Fire Chief and Treasurer Terry Cluchey.
The other unanimous decisions included an approval of the standard allowance for revenue loss up to $10 million and amendments to the fourth quarter budget.
The night’s voting finished with a 3-3 vote against recommending Village Attorney Brian Monton as the Interim Zoning Official. Keith Edwards, who had previously held the position, had his resignation accepted earlier in the evening.
No final determination was made on last month’s proposal of broadcasting meetings. The council sent the matter to the Building and Grounds Committee to review.
A special meeting of the Pentwater Village Council took place Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at Park Place. The agenda included a closed session for annual evaluations, and three items of new business, including: annual evaluations, a resolution for annual salaries and appointment of a zoning administrator.
The next regularly scheduled Pentwater Village Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 14 at Park Place Meeting Center.