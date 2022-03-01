Pentwater Village Council had its monthly meeting Feb. 14, to discuss several points of interest in the community.
According to the unofficial meeting minutes, the night began with public comments. Chris Conroy voiced the need for a broadcasted meeting. Conroy expressed the importance of transparency and openness with the community, something she felt could only be boosted by broadcasting meetings.
As the village departments presented their reports, a discussion took place regarding a letter from Chairperson Bruce Koorndyk on behalf of the Planning Commission regarding the Public Hearing and Marijuana Establishments.
Recreation Director Kate Anderson then took the floor to announce the start of soccer sign-ups as well as updates on donations towards North End Park.
Wrapping up unfinished business from their January meeting, Palmer motioned to seek bids from interested parties to pick-up village leaves. That motion was approved by a vote of 3-2.
The council also voted on a handful of new business items. In addition to vacating a portion of First Street, votes were also cast to set a public hearing for the 2022-2023 Budget and Truth in Taxation. That hearing will take place Monday, March 14 at 6:20 p.m. after a 5-0 vote passed the motion.
The council also voted 4-1 in favor of the purchase of a new police vehicle in the amount of $32,490. Trustee Jared Griffis, who voted against the motion, was in support of the new vehicle, but felt financing wasn’t necessary.
Re-appointments of Conroy to the Planning Committee through December 2024 as well as Nancy Ceton and Jim Young to the Zoning Board of Appeals ending in December 2025 were also approved.
Other items discussed and passed were the approval of the Capital Asset Policy update, Charitable Gaming Licenses for friends of the Pentwater-Hart trail, the Roslund Prestage & Company Audit Engagement letter, 2021-2022 Audit Consulting Agreement, an exit interview with Zoning official Keith Edwards and the directing of the Personnel Committee to have one interview with police, DPW and administrative staff in the evaluation of the village manager.
The night closed with another round of public comments that included suggested improvements of the quality of meetings (improved audio and broadcasted meetings) by Glenn Beavis, a statement from Senator Jon Bumstead on possible dredging money as well as several bills he is working on and the introduction of Phil Morris as a candidate for State Representative of the 102nd District.
The next meeting of the Pentwater Village Council will be Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. inside the Park Place meeting center.